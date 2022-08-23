Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

BAX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

