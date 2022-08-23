Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $792,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,551,000 after buying an additional 701,308 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 724,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

