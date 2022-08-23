Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $706,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,507,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,411,000 after buying an additional 401,044 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,877. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.