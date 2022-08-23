WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $730,892.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.90 million and approximately $730,892.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023368 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

