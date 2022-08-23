Westwood Wealth Management Makes New $219,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 13.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,812.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,812.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $566,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,830,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,376,859 shares of company stock worth $16,609,072. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 129,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

