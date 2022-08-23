Westwood Wealth Management Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $350.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

