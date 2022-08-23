Westwood Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westwood Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.18. 272,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,566,018. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.