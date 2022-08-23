Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.49

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

