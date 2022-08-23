Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) is Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295,163 shares during the quarter. Welbilt accounts for about 4.1% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 2,647.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

WBT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

