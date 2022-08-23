WanSwap (WASP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $745,877.71

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. WanSwap has a total market cap of $745,877.71 and $9,186.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WanSwap has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00779156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,552,606 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

