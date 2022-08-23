WanSwap (WASP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $745,877.71

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. WanSwap has a total market cap of $745,877.71 and $9,186.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WanSwap has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00779156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
WanSwap Coin Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,552,606 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.
WanSwap Coin Trading
