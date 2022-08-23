Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,696,270 coins and its circulating supply is 80,721,058 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

