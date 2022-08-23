Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,696,270 coins and its circulating supply is 80,721,058 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
Waltonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
