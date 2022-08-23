Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.22. 166,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,572. The stock has a market cap of $367.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

