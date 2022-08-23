Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 8.8%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.37 and last traded at C$12.37. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.48.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.88 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.