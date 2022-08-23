Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average is $168.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

