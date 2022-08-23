voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Raised to $10.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On voxeljet

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of voxeljet worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.