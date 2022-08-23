Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

ETR VOW3 traded down €6.36 ($6.49) on Tuesday, hitting €139.40 ($142.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is €138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.20.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

