VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Director Jerry B. Gin Acquires 100,000 Shares

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) Director Jerry B. Gin bought 100,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 12,192,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,701. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.