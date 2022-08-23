Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.99. The company has a market cap of $395.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Visa

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

