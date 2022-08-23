Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Vipshop Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,256,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,612. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.22. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

