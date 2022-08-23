VIG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $163.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. VIG has a market capitalization of $933,444.63 and approximately $163.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,218,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

