Vicus Capital Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.9 %

Pfizer stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.