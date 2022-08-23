Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.29. 52,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,397. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

