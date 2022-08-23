Vicus Capital Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WFC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. 106,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
