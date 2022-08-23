Vicus Capital Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. 106,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.