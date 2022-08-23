Vicus Capital Invests $233,000 in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Blockchain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Global X Blockchain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,693. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

