Vicus Capital Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 541,085 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,511,000 after purchasing an additional 408,788 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 73,249 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. 64,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07.

