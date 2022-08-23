Vicus Capital Has $533,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.92.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

