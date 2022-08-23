Vicus Capital Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,539,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10.

