Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 20,297 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,673,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,644 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 132,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Shares of KD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 11,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,824. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
