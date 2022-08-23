Vicus Capital Acquires 431 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,293,000 after buying an additional 122,188 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 357,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 138,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 75,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87.

