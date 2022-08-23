Viberate Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $5.74 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00075659 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

