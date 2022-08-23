Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Joanne Curley Sells 6,909 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 6,909 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $132,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $30,758.10.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $16,608.28.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $183,218.44.

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $137,834.56.

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,473.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $88,540.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

VERA traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $504.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 248,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

