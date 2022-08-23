Venus Price Reaches $5.65 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Venus has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $68.73 million and $3.47 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $5.65 or 0.00026491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,320.35 or 1.00009771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00055699 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

