Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 1,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,734. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.