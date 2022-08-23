VectorAI (VEC2) Price Down 11.4% This Week

VectorAI (VEC2) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, VectorAI has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $3,915.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VectorAI alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,282.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.64 or 0.07582178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00157907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00263752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00719740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00577478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VEC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

Buying and Selling VectorAI

According to CryptoCompare, “VectorCoin 2.0 is the new verison of VectorCoin, in which VEC could be freely swapped for VEC2.0. VectorCoin 2.0 is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency and uses the Hashimoto algorithm, from which Ethereum's algorithm (Ethash) was partly developed from. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VectorAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VectorAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.