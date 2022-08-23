Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) vs. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Head to Head Review

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Vaso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaso and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $75.58 million 0.25 $6.10 million N/A N/A Hyperfine $1.50 million 55.90 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Vaso has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vaso and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 294.96%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Vaso.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 6.44% 48.16% 10.10% Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37%

Summary

Vaso beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

