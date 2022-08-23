Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,897,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,069. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
