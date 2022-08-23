Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $379.60. 221,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,608. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.