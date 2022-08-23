Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $84,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

