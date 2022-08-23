Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

