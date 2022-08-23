Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.98. 4,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

