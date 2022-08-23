Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.17.

