Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.28. 30,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

