Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 318,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,061,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

