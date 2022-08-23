Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. 510,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921,322. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.