Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom Sells 3,605 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 355,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $587.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 427,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,190,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 356,418 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

