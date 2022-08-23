Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom Sells 3,605 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 355,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $587.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
