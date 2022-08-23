USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $107.81 million and $453,166.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00573925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00258631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.