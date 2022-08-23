Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 4,078 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Upwork Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $17.37. 829,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Upwork by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

