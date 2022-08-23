UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Benchmark

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Benchmark to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s current price.

UpHealth Price Performance

Shares of UPH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,286. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.25.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 204.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,681,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

