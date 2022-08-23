United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives $1,115.00 Average PT from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
United Utilities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
United Utilities Group Increases Dividend
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
