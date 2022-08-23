United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives $1,115.00 Average PT from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

