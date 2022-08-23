UniDex (UNIDX) Price Down 9.2% This Week

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. UniDex has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $19,534.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniDex coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniDex has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex’s launch date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

